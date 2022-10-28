Two children, two adults stabbed in east San Antonio; one child in critical condition

Police later provided more details to KENS 5, saying there were actually six kids total involved in the incident, but four of them were not hurt.

SAN ANTONIO — Two children and two adults were stabbed on the east side, and one of the kids is in critical but stable condition, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The stabbing happened just before 3 a.m. on Friday at an apartment complex in the Dignowity Hill area.

Police said they received a call for a domestic issue inside the apartment. A neighbor had called for help after hearing the disturbance.

When authorities arrived, they had found the two adults and two kids with stab wounds. Those children are believed to be around four and 5-years-old. The adults are in stable condition.

Police later provided more details to KENS 5, saying there were actually six kids total involved in the incident, but four of them were not hurt.

It was originally reported that a baby was in the home at the time, but police later said "it's possible" that there was in fact, an infant inside.

It was also originally reported that there may have been a shooting. Police confirmed that information at 6 a.m. on Friday. They said one of the adults involved, a man, is believed to be a suspect; he was stabbed and shot.