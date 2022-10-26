New Braunfels man arrested for second time on sex trafficking accusations

Marc Stephen Jamison, 58, was taken into custody on Friday on accusations of trafficking a 16-year-old girl.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 58-year-old man from Spring Branch is back in custody after posting bond less than week ago.

The New Braunfels Police Department first identified the suspect as Marc Stephen Jamison on Monday, reporting that he was arrested on Friday on accusations that he was trafficking a teen girl he met through social media.

Jamison was booked into the Comal County Jail and his bond was set at $100,000. Shortly after he posted bond, police said another victim came forward. She told authorities the crime against her happened in 2021 when she was 15-year-old. He is also accused of contacting her through social media, meeting with her and taking her to another location, and paying her for sex.

Jamison was arrested by agents with the US Marshals Office at a gas station in New Braunfels. He has been booked on a charge of Trafficking of Persons, which is a first degree felony. His bond has been set at $500,000. As of Wednesday evening, he remains in custody.

The Comal County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to also increase Jamison’s bond on the initial charge, as well as adding additional conditions of bond.

