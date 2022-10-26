Suspects accused of robbing casino lead authorities on pursuit southwest of Bexar County

Deputies are still searching the area, along with other agencies, for the suspects.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOMERSET, Texas — Several different agencies, including the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, are searching for suspects who reportedly robbed a casino in La Salle County.

BCSO told KENS 5 that a call came in around noon on Wednesday for a pursuit involving the suspects. They said that authorities in La Salle County notified people to be on the lookout for the suspects' vehicle.

That car was spotted in Natalia, and Natalia police began chasing the vehicle. The vehicle eventually crashed and the suspects got out and ran. It's unclear how many were inside the car.

Bexar County deputies were then called to Von Ormy Road and Somerset Road.

One person has been detained and K-9 units, along with EAGLE are assisting in the search, which is taking place in a large area southwest of Bexar County.

Out of precaution, schools in Somerset were placed on lockdown

Information is still being gathered, but it's authorities say to, "be alert and definitely if they see something, say something." They did not confirm if weapons were found in the vehicle and if the suspects are armed.