Sister of Garden Ridge store clerk killed in July robbery demands answers and justice

“We're not gonna forget, we're gonna keep working,” said Harriett Rehman. Her sister, Pam Smotherman, was shot dead at an EZ Mart in July.

GARDEN RIDGE, Texas — The sister of a beloved store clerk killed during a robbery two months ago is pleading for answers to find and arrest the suspect responsible.

“We just want to know why and what happened. I don’t understand,” said Harriett Rehman.

Pam Smotherman, 40, was shot dead at an EZ Mart in the early morning hours of July 29.

Authorities say a masked-man came into the EZ Mart at 3 a.m. armed with a gun demanding money and lottery tickets.

The man proceeded to shoot Smotherman and run off with a tote bag of cash.

Police say the individual was wearing a black shirt, dark pants and red bandana around his face. The suspect is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to find Smotherman’s killer. His identity is not yet.

“If you don’t get involved, if you don’t speak up, it could be your loved one next, you don’t know,” Rehman said.

The search for justice and peace of mind continues surrounding a woman who Rehman stressed touched the lives of many.

“What’s frustrating is obviously he knows he’s done wrong. It’s going to be very hard for him to admit his guilt. But what’s even more frustrating is there’s family out there that he’s related to and they know, they’ve seen,” Rehman said.

Rehman is going to make sure her sister’s murder is not forgotten.

“I really just want it to be known that she is not forgotten. We’re not going to forget, we’re gonna keep working, we’re pleading with the suspect, the perpetrator and the family to just do the right thing,” Rehman said.