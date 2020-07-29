Police searching for suspect accused of killing convenience store clerk

The 40-year-old employee has been identified as police search for her killer. Photos released show the suspect fleeing with cash and lottery tickets.

GARDEN RIDGE, Texas — Police are searching for a man they believed shot and killed a convenience store clerk early Wednesday morning, northeast of San Antonio.

According to the Garden Ridge Police Department, around 3 a.m. a man armed with a handgun entered the EZ Mart location in the 19500 block of FM 3009. Investigators said the man shot Pollyanna Smotherman and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and lottery tickets.

Smotherman, 40, of Cibolo, died at the scene.

Police have identified the suspect is described as a black male in his 20's to 30's who was wearing a black shirt, dark pants and a red bandana-style face covering. In the surveillance photos released by detectives, the suspect was also seen carrying some type of tote bag.