Suspect shoots man in back of head, steals car from elderly couple and crashes vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 50s was shot in the back of the head during an altercation with another man he was working with Friday morning, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. at a home in the King William Historic District in Southtown.

McManus said the suspect, a man in his 20s or 30s, is a laborer who was working with the victim, another laborer, doing foundation work at the home.

The suspect got into an argument with the victim, a man in his 50s. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head.

The homeowner came out of the house and began performing CPR on the victim. The victim is in critical but stable condition, McManus said.

The suspect ran from the house down Madison and carjacked a Mercedes from an elderly couple after holding them at gunpoint, McManus said. They were not injured.

After stealing the vehicle, the suspect reportedly wrecked not far from where the carjacking took place; it happened in the 500 block of Recio.

Police are now at that scene, but KENS 5 is waiting for confirmation as to if that suspect has been arrested. He was wearing a maroon flannel shirt and blue jeans.

"We believe we have him hemmed in behind the building on South Patrol," said McManus.