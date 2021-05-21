San Antonio International Airport welcomes new airline

The airline is called Breeze, and according to their latest video shared by SAT, fairs start at $39.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to fly this summer, there's a new airline that just launched. Literally. And one of the launch points will be right here in the Alamo City.

More cities you'll find Breeze include Norfolk, Charleston, Tampa and New Orleans.

The post says, "Who’s ready for some #seriouslynice travel this summer? SAT is thrilled to be one of the launch airports for America’s newest airline!"

You can watch SAT's Facebook live at 3 p.m. Friday with more information about the airline.

