Seguin man arrested for 2018 murder after several years on the run in Mexico, police say

SEGUIN, Texas — A man suspected of committing a 2018 murder in Seguin has been brought back to the United States and arrested after spending several years on the run.

Juan Osorio, 54, was identified as the suspect in the murder of 46-year-old Alvaro Carrillo Sotelo, which occurred on December 14, 2018 at the intersection of the intersection of Dolle Ave. and Jones St.

"Shortly after the murder, Osorio fled from Texas to Mexico to avoid arrest and prosecution for his actions," Seguin police said in a statement on Tuesday. "An arrest warrant was obtained for Osorio's arrest for the charge of Murder on December 29, 2018, which was issued by Judge Darrell Hunter. This case went cold in 2019 because of Osorio’s flight to a foreign country to avoid prosecution."

Investigators say they revisited the case in 2021 and asked the public for help locating Osorio, who they believed to be in Mexico. On March 20, 2022, Mexican law enforcement brought Osorio to United States Customs and Border Protection at the International Bridge in Eagle Pass, where he was taken into custody on the murder warrant and booked into the Maverick County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.