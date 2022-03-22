Officer David Evans remembered, honored for overcoming adversity

Evans was one of four officers gravely wounded when a man who was angry at his girlfriend went on the offensive in January 2003 at a San Antonio Denny’s restaurant.

SAN ANTONIO — Like a rising tide, a sea of supporters came to say thank you and goodbye to a San Antonio servant.

Retired San Antonio Police Officer David Evans was remembered with full honors Tuesday at Community Bible Church.

The Medical Examiner ruled that Evans’ death, one month ago at age 70, was related to lifelong complications from being shot while on duty 19 years ago.

Evans was one of four officers gravely wounded when a man who was angry at his girlfriend went on the offensive in January 2003 at a northeast San Antonio Denny’s restaurant.

The man punched and then shot two officers, including Evans.

Then when two more officers came to the aid of the wounded, the gunman shot them also.

At the time, officials said more than 40 rounds were fired in a hand-to-hand close combat battle that eventually killed the assailant.

Under a brilliant sky Tuesday, firefighters unfurled a giant flag, while a procession of law enforcement supporters from across the state passed beneath, saluting more than thirty years of service, all to honor a man who graduated from the police academy when Jimmy Carter was President.

Fellow officers, who served beside Evans said his perseverance after being gravely injured was inspirational to all.

Retired officer Patrick Murnin said “He was involved in the worst kind of incident that SAPD could have, to have that many officers struck down at one time was insurmountable, but he was also a dynamo though. He got back up. He never slowed down. He came back full force and gave it all he could.”

One retired officer, who didn’t want to be identified by name said “He was a policeman's policeman. Even after the major injury he went through, he never let it affect his job,” adding “David always had a smile on his face and he was just a fun person to be around.”

Another officer said “There was never a dull moment with that guy. He always made you laugh,” adding “He meant what he said and he loved everyone he came in contact with. He never knew a stranger.”

Referring to the violent attack, the officer said “That incident at Denny's hit him hard, it hit all of us hard, but he came through like a champion. Like a warrior. He was up as soon as he could. He was moving as soon as he could and he was still fighting crime as soon as he could.”

Evans, affectionately known as 'Pigme,' was a man many said broke the mold.

Matt Fleener, who grew up with Evans’ son, Jeff, enthused “Dave Evans was one of a kind.”

“He was a big part of my high school career and he was just a good guy,” Fleener said, adding he was pleased to see a good man recognized.

Fleener said “We knew the impact that his (Jeff’s) dad made, but it is neat to see everyone else show that support. It makes my heart happy and I know Dave would be cracking up!”

But perhaps one of the youngest mourners, said it best.

Granddaughter Jojo read a letter to her ‘Popo,’ thanking him for being an important part of her life.