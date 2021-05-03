Security guard grazed by bullet in shooting at downtown area bar

Officials said after an altercation happened, someone grabbed their gun and started shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A security guard's clothes were grazed by a bullet after an argument at a bar led to a shooting, police say.

At 10:31 p.m. Sunday evening, the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Broadway at the Social Spot Bar, SAPD said.

Officials said after an altercation happened, someone grabbed their gun and started shooting.

Police searched for a silver Camaro that the suspect was said to be driving but were unable to locate it.

A security guard's clothing was grazed by a bullet, but no other injuries were reported.