Road rage incident leaves one dead | Police still searching for suspects

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for suspects involved in shooting, killing a 17-year-old.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday, April 19, in the 7200 block of Huebner Road in Leon Valley.

Police said suspects in a medium to dark colored SUV were driving along side a red Ford Taurus firing gunshots into the Ford.

Two people inside the Ford were hit by bullets. One of the victims, 17-year-old Erick Torres, later died from his injuries.

Another red sedan similar to the Ford was possibly involved in the road rage incident with the suspects before the shooting took place, police say.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact SAPD Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website here.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to arrests.