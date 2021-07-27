SAPD arrests man accused of sexually assaulting teen

Officers were initially dispatched to the residence for reports of a juvenile runaway.

SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday, the San Antonio Police Department announced the arrest of a man who was charged with sexual assault of a child after police say they found him with a teenager.

SAPD said Benjamin Velasquez, 30, was arrested Monday just after 6:30 a.m. at an east-side residence.

According to the department, officers were initially dispatched to the residence for reports of a juvenile runaway. At the location, police found a 14-year-old girl and Velasquez, who is a registered sex offender.

Velasquez was detained and taken to the Public Safety Headquarters for an interview. During the interview, detectives said they developed enough probable cause to charge Velasquez with sexual assault of a child --- a second-degree felony.