Otis McKane trial enters sentencing phase after jury finds him guilty

Monday ended dramatically in court after the jury found McKane guilty and then he attacked a bailiff.

SAN ANTONIO — Sentencing begins Tuesday in the Otis McKane trial in the death of SAPD Det. Benjamin Marconi in November of 2016.

A jury found him guilty late Monday afternoon and the day ended dramatically when McKane attacked after the verdict was read. The bailiff had approached McKane to escort him from the courthouse. McKane rose to his feet and struck out at the officer with his elbow. He was quickly subdued by several other officers.

Monday's decision came after more than 50 witnesses and 10 days of emotional testimony since the start of the trial and two weeks of the prosecution presenting its case.

McKane was convicted of killing Marconi in an ambush-style attack outside of San Antonio Police headquarters in November 2016. McKane confessed to interrogators, saying he was angry with the police for not helping with his custody battle.