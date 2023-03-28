Man suspected in nearly two dozen instances of vandalism in the Medical Center arrested

SAPD says the alleged crimes go back as far as December.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A 33-year-old man who police believe is tied to at least 20 instances of vandalism in the Medical Center area in recent months was arrested on Tuesday, after police say he was seen on surveillance footage throwing a rock through the window of a business.

According to a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department, Nor Ibrahim's alleged vandalism goes "as far back as December" and involves him breaking the windows of cars, banks, restaurants and other businesses in the Medical Center.

"They could not get a positive identification on him until today," Office Ricardo Guzman said.

A business owner noticed Ibrahim busting a window and followed him to a nearby apartment complex, where officers eventually arrived and took him into custody on charges of criminal mischief ranging from $2,500 to $30,000.

SAPD is urging Medical Center business owners who may have experienced vandalism in recent months to contact investigators, especially if they have surveillance footage.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.