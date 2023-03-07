Robbery suspect jailed, accused of committing 12 felonies in nine days

Neighbors near Churchill High School helped SAPD with clues after several victims were robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents. Two were arrested.

SAN ANTONIO — A robbery suspect is jailed in Bexar County and accused of committing 12 felonies in the last two weeks—all of them in the vicinity of Churchill High School.

Bonds for 26-year-old Leonard White-Williams total $785,000. Arrest affidavits and police reports detail a string of robberies in which multiple victims all found themselves staring down the barrel of a handgun.

The first attack investigators with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) connected to White-Williams happened on June 17 along the 11800 block of Braesview.

Three victims told police a man they didn’t know approached the group and offered to sell them a cell phone for $200. They said that when they declined, the man pointed a gun at them and demanded all their valuables, saying he was going to get the money one way or another.

The three victims told officers they lost three wallets, three iPhones and $720 in cash when the man took off in a red four-door sedan.

Three days later one of the victims was able to track a stolen phone to the 11700 block of Parliament, where they found the red car and gave the license plate to police.

Meanwhile, at that same address on Parliament, an entire family was victimized on June 19 at the Distinction Apartments, which shares a common fence line with Churchill High School.

The arrest affidavits for those cases state the ordeal, which was caught on camera, started in the parking lot when a man threatened a mother and son with a gun.

He took the woman’s purse and the man’s phone before demanding more, according to the document. The victims told police the suspect demanded to be taken to their apartment so he could steal additional valuables.

Inside the apartment, more victims – all family members – told police the suspect threatened them with a gun. The woman's husband said the man fired a shot at his head, but missed.

Three others family members were also forced to give up money and property.

The affidavit says when a 15-year-old was ordered into a bedroom, he was smart enough to call 911 for help.

The family told officers the attack continued until they heard a police officer banging on their door and the suspect opened a patio door and jumped from the second floor balcony to make his escape.

'A lot of cop activity'

A man who lives nearby said he was watching a movie when he heard a commotion outside.

"I heard a disturbance outside and I looked out a little bit. I saw what looked like drunk people arguing and pushing around, but it turns out they had a firearm and he was robbing two individuals,” he said.

He said a few minutes later he heard a loud pop close by.

“I heard one loud pop and it was a gunshot. It was really close too and I saw a lot of cop activity after that,” he said. “I was hoping they would catch this guy because some of the neighbors were working together and they were saying, 'Hey, he did this and he jumped from a balcony, he did that,' and everybody was giving their input. The story came together and at the end of the day I think everybody helped.”

Police said while they were searching the area, they found two handguns in a bush directly below the balcony they say White-Williams jumped from during his escape.

The report indicates a Taurus G3 and a silver single-shot 9mm were discovered. Both weapons were found to have been reported as stolen.

A third attack linked to White-Williams and a female accomplice was reported to police June 24 at the very same complex.

First, a male victim told police a man with a gun threatened him and took his money and phone.

At about the same time, nearby, two more victims told police a woman forced her way into their apartment demanding money.

They told police the woman yelled at White-Williams, “Get the strap!” (slang for a gun) and that they were going to “air out” the apartment.

The victim said the two assailants ran away when they were told the police had already been called.

The police report notes that while officers were searching that apartment, they found a weapon that White-Williams had left behind on a patio.

Because they had surveillance video, eyewitnesses, a license plate number and an accurate description, they were able to find the red sedan nearby at 12221 Blanco. There they took the two suspects into custody without incident.

Arrested

Court documents indicate police executed a search warrant when they found the car and impounded it. The report states Child Protective Services was called to the scene to take care of children found in the car with the two suspects.

Chloe Baxter-McDaniel is charged with injury to the elderly, accused of injuring the woman in the last attack. Her bond is set at $50,000 and she is due in court July 25 for a hearing.

Meanwhile, White-Williams has been booked on 10 separate aggravated robbery counts, as well one charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and an additional charge of tampering with evidence. In addition to a high bond, there are special conditions imposed by the judge if he were to be released, including GPS monitoring, a no-contact order for all victims and a prohibition against possessing any firearm.

Scott said as word spread on social media about the crime spree and clues came together over the course of a few days, neighbors were on edge.

“I was constantly looking over my shoulder nonstop, because he was targeting this area. I was paranoid,” the witness said, before adding a wave of relief swept through when the suspect was arrested.