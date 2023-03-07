Man shot and injured while watering his lawn on the south side, SAPD says

The victim, a man in his 30s, felt some pain and realized he had been shot in the upper torso.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department says they're working to find out who shot a man while he was watering his lawn on the south side on Monday afternoon.

Police said a call came in for shots fired around 2:30 p.m. The victim, a man in his 30s, felt some pain and realized he had been shot in the upper torso. He and his brother ran from the home on Flanders a block south to Elks to get away and call EMS for help. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say they don’t have much to go on, and they are looking for witnesses. There were a number of people in the house when it happened.

This is a developing story.

