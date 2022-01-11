Reward offered in man's unsolved murder on northwest side 11 years later

Daniel Meza, 40, suffered severe head trauma in 2011 at an apartment complex and died the next day, police said. A $5,000 reward has been offered by Crime Stoppers.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking the public for help in solving the murder of a 40-year-old man and have announced a reward in his case. Daniel Meza was killed in 2011 at an apartment complex on the northwest side.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, someone murdered Meza at the Valencia Apartments, now called the Cordoba Apartment Homes, located at 7810 Callaghan Road, west of I-10.

"On Sunday, January 9, 2011, at approximately 2:55 a.m. police were dispatched to the location for a robbery. Officers arrived and discovered Daniel Meza in an apartment suffering from severe head trauma. Daniel was transported to the hospital, but died the next day," a post on the San Antonio Crime Stoppers website said.

To be eligible for a $5,000 reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

It's important to note, calls made and tips shared directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward. Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash, but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers, and that concern information not previously provided to, or known by law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

