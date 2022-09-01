'We’re hoping we can find something, somewhere': Community volunteers unite to search for Lina Khil

Lina Khil was last seen playing outside at the Villas del Cabo apartments off Fredericksburg Road between 4-5 p.m. on Dec. 20.

SAN ANTONIO — A band of community volunteers came together Sunday morning searching for signs of hope as it’s been a few weeks since 3-year-old Lina Khil vanished from her northwest side apartment complex.

“We’re looking for any signs, any clues, any piece of clothing, anything that get us a step closer to Lina,” said Pam Allen, President and Founder of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach.

Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach organized a two-party search off Huebner road and USAA Boulevard near McDermott Elementary.

Tips led San Antonio police and the FBI to search a nearby creek. An FBI dive team flew in from Washington D.C. to assist.

Authorities discontinued the AMBER Alert for Lina on Friday. But police and the community aren’t dialing back their search efforts.

Lina’s father dug through thick brush longing to uncover any inkling of his daughter’s whereabouts.

“Yes, he did quit his job so he could find his daughter. The fact that it’s been going on this long is just very surprising to all of us,” Allen said.

Eagles Flight and other organizations are coordinating with law enforcement to canvass areas where Khil might be.

Linda Grosse helped searched for Lina last Sunday. Back again this weekend, Grosse’s optimism is driving her to keep on looking for Lina.

“We’re hoping we can find something, somewhere,” Grosse said. “I have a granddaughter who’s 10 – my daughter – that’s part of what got me into searching is the fact that I said if someone in my family went missing I would hope there would be a lot of people out looking.”

Lina Khil’s disappearance has prompted San Antonio Crime Stoppers to offer a $50,000 reward and the Islamic Center of San Antonio to offer $150,000 for any information leading to her whereabouts.

“This has just been an amazing joint effort by Americans, by Afghani community coming together and just praying for the best outcome,” Allen said.