Reward increased for information regarding Jacob Dubois, missing since March 2021

Dubois has not been seen since he told his loved ones that he was going to see his friend Ethan Beckman on March 7, 2021.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas — The reward has been increased to $10,000 regarding information in the missing person's case of Jacob Dubois as the Schertz Police Department continues to try and solve the case, the City of Schertz announced Tuesday.

Jacob Dubois went to go meet up with his friend, Ethan Beckman, on the evening of March 7, 2021. Dubois' loved ones grew concerned when he had not returned the next morning, so the cops were called and were able to make contact with Beckman who told them Dubois decided to walk home from a construction site near Homestead Parkway and Somervell.

Dubois still had not returned home by March 9; he was reported as a missing person that day.

When detectives spoke to Beckman about Dubois' disappearance, they say he gave conflicting stories about how long he and Dubois had driven around and where Dubois was dropped off.

Officials said when they seized Beckman's 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GTI, it looked as if someone had been trying to clean it. Blood was also found around the passenger seat.

A warrant was issued for Beckman's arrest for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, which is a 3rd degree felony.

Officials believe Dubois is missing due to foul play.