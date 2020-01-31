SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say a 44-year-old man is dead after a suspect "used a sharp cutting object to cut (the victim) in the neck."

It's unclear if the suspect was taken into custody, but police did describe them as a 31-year-old male. As of now, SAPD's investigation determined that some kind of argument ensued between the two men, resulting in the reported cutting.

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on the city's south side, off Harlan Avenue. Multiple witnesses are being questioned, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

