SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is growing fast. The 2020 U.S. census is happening now and you'll want to help out, because knowing how many people live here will help our city and you. And if you're looking for a high paying job, they might have one for you.

The census counts everyone living in the country and it records everyone who lives at your address on April 1st. Ximena Alvarez, a U.S. Census Bureau media specialist, told us, "All residents in the United States will be receiving invitations starting March 12th to fill in the census."

You can fill it out online, on the phone, or by mail. But, if you don't that's when they come knocking on the door. Alvarez added, "Those are the enumerators and that will take place closer to mid May. And why is that? That is because you haven't answered your census."

Your information is 100 percent confidential and your community counts on your participation. The data can be used to inform important funding decisions that affect your community. San Antonio Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Richard Perez told us, "We want to make sure that people are not afraid to be counted because all of that information can't hurt you. It's only going to be for record keeping and for us to be able to understand who lives here, so we can bring the resources here necessary to grow our city."

The U.S. Census Bureau is also looking for 2.7 million people to help with the huge task. Jobs range from 10 hours to 40 hours. Schedules are flexible and on weekdays or weekends. To work you must be 18 or older, a U.S. citizen or resident and have internet access. In Bexar County pay ranges between $18 and $22 an hour. Click here to apply.

"Some of them will be knocking on doors in person, the enumerators. We will have some that are clerks, supervisors, some that will be recruiting assistants," said Alvarez.