Police believe an ex-girlfriend out for revenge planned a violent attack

Police say the suspect told them she wanted the victim dead for "ruining her relationship."

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police arrested a second suspect in the case of a woman who was kidnapped at gunpoint, tied up, and held against her will in an east side motel room.

The incident happened on February 14 at the Super 8 Motel off the 200 block of South WW White.

Investigators believe it was a jealous ex-girlfriend out for revenge who was behind the violent attack.

The chilling details of the crime are outlined in the suspects’ arrest affidavits.

Destiny Hendrix, 32, was arrested shortly after the incident and 33-year-old Gregory Powell is now in custody.

While most couples were celebrating Valentine’s Day this year, police said Hendrix was planning to kidnap the woman now with her ex-boyfriend.

We are not naming the victim in this case to protect her identity.

According to the arrest warrants, the horror started sometime before 8 a.m. when police say Powell, wearing a ski mask and toting a gun, approached the victim when she got out of her car at her apartment complex and demanded money.

When the victim told him she didn’t have any money to hand over, officers say Powell grabbed the 32-year-old woman and threw her in the back of a SUV and held a gun to her head.

The driver of the SUV then demanded the victim’s cell phone and entered the victim’s birthday as the password, according to investigators.

The victim told police she couldn’t see who was driving the SUV, but detectives later discovered it was Hendrix, according to police documents.

The SUV suddenly stopped and Hendrix got out and injected the victim with what the victim thought might be insulin because “the victim said she could clearly hear the ‘click’ the pin makes. The victim felt 4 distinct injections in her arm,” according to the arrest warrant.

At the same time, the victim’s boyfriend (who we’ve also chosen not to identify) started getting texts from his girlfriend’s phone saying she wanted to break up with him.

Hendrix and Powell then took the victim to the Super 8 Motel and tied her up with duct tape.

It’s unclear how much time passed before Hendrix left the motel room, but suddenly the victim was left alone with Powell.

The arrest warrant reports that Powell threatened to kill the victim as the torment continued.

At one point, according to the arrest affidavit, Powell put one bullet in the gun, pointed it at the victim, and started pulling the trigger “in a Russian roulette style intimidation.”

It’s unclear how long this went on, but detectives said when Powell went to the restroom, the victim realized Hendrix had “taped her feet together over her socks,” and was able to escape, according to the arrest warrant.

During the investigation, detectives discovered “the name on the room matched the driver who was caught on camera renting the room,” according to police documents.

It was the victim’s boyfriend who identified the woman on camera renting the room as Hendrix.

That’s when police learned how Hendrix and the victim were connected.

The victim’s boyfriend told investigators, per the arrest warrant, that Hendrix was his ex-girlfriend and she had been harassing the couple for months.

When Hendrix was interviewed by investigators, she confessed to the kidnapping and also pointed the finger at Powell “as the person who took the Victim at gun point from her apartment,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The chilling confession outlined in the arrest warrant, “she [Hendrix] wanted the Victim dead due to her ruining her relationship” with her former boyfriend.

Hendrix is facing one count of Aggravated Kidnapping. She was arrested in February and has since bonded out of jail.

Powell was arrested on Friday nearly six months after the violent attack.