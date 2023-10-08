Man is shot multiple times after apartment resident says he was trying to steal his Kia, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — One man has been shot multiple times after an apartment resident said he was trying to steal his car on the northeast side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio Police.

The man told police he saw someone pulling on car handles and was trying to break into his Kia at the apartment complex's parking lot. Police say, the man went to confront the alleged car thief who then pulled out a gun on the man's girlfriend. The man then decided to head upstairs to grab his gun and shoot the alleged car thief multiple times from his balcony, according to police.