One person taken to hospital following shooting, San Antonio police say

The victim was shot in the leg, but the bullet hit a major artery, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the leg Wednesday morning, police say.

Just before 10:15 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 2500 block of South General McMullen for a reported shooting at an apartment complex.

Police said two men got into an argument inside of the apartment complex, which led to the shooting. The victim was shot in the leg, however police said the bullet went through a major artery.

The victim was rushed to the hospital.