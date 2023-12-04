Man with gunshot wounds drives himself to Whataburger, police say

Police say the shooting happened at a different location, but the man drove himself to the Whataburger on Marbach Road around 10:30 p.m. after being shot.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the chest on the west side Tuesday night and drove himself to a fast-food restaurant, police said.

When officers got to the restaurant, they did not find the man, but witnesses say a white Mercedes belonged to him. Police say a friend picked the man up from the Whataburger and drove him to the Valley Hi entrance of Lackland Air Force Base.

Firefighters responded to Lackland and took the man to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting. Police are still investigating.

