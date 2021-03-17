One person shot on Potranco Road; suspect in custody

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the victim was treated on the scene after being shot with a pellet gun on Potranco Road near Loop 1604 on Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was injured and another was arrested in a shooting Wednesday afternoon involving a pellet gun on the far west side. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene in the 11000 block of Potranco Road near a Taco Bell, just outside Loop 1604.

"Deputies were dispatched for a male who appeared to have been waving a rifle and jumping in and out of bushes near the intersection of Potranco Road and Impresario Road," Johnny Garcia, BCSO's public information officer, said. "At one point the individual shot the rifle which was later determined to be a pellet gun, causing damage to a vehicle. The individual also shot the pellet gun at an innocent individual who sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries."

According to BCSO, deputies found the individual and attempted to take him into custody, but there was a short struggle.

Garcia said deputies used a taser to help take the individual into custody.

The victim was being treated at the scene by medical personnel. Meanwhile, charges are pending against the alleged shooter.