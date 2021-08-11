New details on victim's recovery and charges against suspected shooter in Quarry Market carjacking attempt

18-year-old Julio Caesar Rivera is being held with no chance of bonding out of jail. He's been charged with another carjacking attack just days before this shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — Imagine getting a call in the night that your child has been shot and is fighting to survive.

It happened to John Castaneda when his daughter Alana was shot in the face during a carjacking attempt at the Quarry Market last week.

Castaneda said his daughter had just left a Krav Maga class, she was focused on self-defense. When Alana went for a sandwich after class, he said everything changed.

Castaneda said when his daughter found a gun in her face, she tried to give up her car, but the robbery suspect didn't understand that it had a keyless starting system. He says the man turned violent and started pistol whipping Alana when she didn't surrender a key she didn't have.

He says that's when Alana was shot, and that's when an employee here at the market called him on the phone and helped his daughter in her greatest hour of need. Castaneda says that woman is a hero, who comforted his daughter until help arrived and gave him the information he needed to rush to her side

Castaneda said miraculously Alana has been released from the hospital and she's a fighter who is focused on recovery. Dad says he's grateful to all the medics and all the people who have poured out their support, for what is going to be a very long road to recovery.

The suspect, 18-year-old Julio Caesar Rivera, is being held with no chance of bonding out of jail. He's been charged with another carjacking attack just days before this shooting, and investigators say they're looking into recent aggressive robberies of other women as well.

According to an affidavit, a witness saw Rivera attempt to rob Castaneda before shooting her and fleeing on foot, and SAPD officers pursued him and got him to stop and drop a .40 caliber Glock 22.

That affidavit says Rivera told police he was asked by a friend to steal a car for human smuggling, and he saw Castaneda distracted in her vehicle. He also reportedly told police that he didn't mean to shoot her, just hit her with his gun.

An official with the East Central Independent School District confirmed that Rivera was a former student who withdrew from school after the 2018-19 school year.