Two suspects arrested in murder case, BCSO says

Authorities say the incident happened on Feb. 16 on the northeast side.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County officials say two people have been arrested in a deadly shooting investigation stemming from a Feb. 16 incident on the northeast side.

Authorities say the incident in question unfolded along the 7000 block of Winsford Drive. Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide more details Thursday evening, in a news conferences that will be available to view here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

