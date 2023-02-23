Over 50 dogs rescued from single home, available for adoption at Austin Humane Society

The majority of the dogs were small breeds, according to AHS.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Humane Society (AHS) took in 57 neglected dogs that were taken from a single home.

On Monday, Feb. 13, AHS sent staff to the Bastrop County Animal Shelter to help provide medical evaluations on the animals that were taken from a single home within the county.

The dogs were then transferred to AHS, where they underwent another evaluation and have been receiving baths and walks by volunteers all week. The transfer included three senior dogs, 45 adult dogs, five puppies and four puppies under the age of four weeks old. The majority of the dogs were small breeds and are social, according to AHS.

AHS Director of Community Support Programs Sarah Hammel said all the dogs came in with limited health problems.

“AHS has been involved in, you know, what we kind of call our emergency response, so anything from floods, hurricanes to situations like this where there's a large group of animals in need, we're always ready to kind of take that on,” said Sarah Hammel, director of community support programs at AHS.

On Friday, AHS will gain official ownership of the animals due to a court ruling.

“Once we gain official ownership of the animals, they will be spayed or neutered, and made available for adoption,” said Dr. Katie Luke, chief operations officer for the AHS. “We expect the first animals to be available this Saturday, and we’re looking forward to seeing these dogs find the loving homes they deserve.”

Once AHS has ownership of the dogs, they will be available for adoption on Saturday and will have their profiles on the adoption page.

“These guys are all about 15, 20 pounds, kind of scruffy looking baby poodle schnauzer mixes, and they're ready to find their forever homes,” Hammel said.

If adopting isn't your style, AHS provides the option for residents to donate to the shelter. Additionally, AHS offers a foster program and volunteer positions for those that would like to take a more active position in the shelter. Those that are interested can look through the variety of programs AHS offers.