'This is your sign to leave' | Mother killed by man she was dating, her family says

Briann Hernandez was found dead exactly on week ago, Wednesday. The suspect arrested for her murder is Albert Casanova.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family said a mother found murdered in a hotel room was a victim of domestic violence.

The Hernandez family wanted to share Briann's story in hopes that it will save lives. The 30-year-old mother leaves behind a three-year-old boy.

Christina Hernandez and Briann were cousins and grew up together.

"I never thought we would be sitting here," she said. "I never thought we would lose Briann this way."

San Antonio Police said Briann was found murdered at a hotel off 410 and Airlift Avenue. Police said she was shot and killed by Casanova, who according to investigators is no stranger to police because of prior run-ins. The family said police told them the two had been dating for at least a couple of months.

"No idea what could have happened that would have granted for him to take her," Christina said.

They family believes the young mother lost her life to domestic violence.

"I feel like people want to victim shame," she said. "What was she doing with him? What was she doing there? This is the company she is carrying. We don't know what we she was doing. This was a new relationship."

The family wants to remember this loving mother and use her story to remind others there is always help.

"I wish anyone out there who is going through something similar, I just hope this is your wake up call," she said. "That this is your sign to leave to go while you still have time. Briann doesn't have that chance anymore."

At City Hall on Wednesday, people were at the steps raising awareness on the devastating impact domestic violence has on our city and county.