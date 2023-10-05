Domestic violence and child abuse in SA addressed in new efforts by several agencies

The group of agencies include SAPD, the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, Family Violence Prevention Services, and faith-based groups.

SAN ANTONIO — The Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence announced new efforts to address domestic violence and child abuse in San Antonio.

The group of agencies include SAPD, the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, Family Violence Prevention Services, and faith-based groups.

The new efforts include a billboard and bus campaign as well as virtual training in domestic violence prevention.

The following people were at the news conference Wednesday:

Patricia S Castillo and Marta Pelaez, Co-Chairs of the City/County Task Force on Domestic Violence

Judge Monique Diaz, Co-Chair of the CCDV

Chief William McManus Violence Intervention Plan

Erica Holler Stevenson Violence Prevention Plan

Revs. Joe Barber (Baptist) and Anna Gordy (Lutheran)

Lisa Epstein (Jewish Federation) and Samuel Gomez (AITSCM)*

Beverly Watts Davis (WestCare) and Bill Neely (SACRD.org)*

Councilman Dist. 8 Manny Pelaez

The group is offering free online training. The series will be four parts, and participants can attend as many as they are able. All sessions will be on zoom on Thursdays from 11:30-12:30: May 11, 18, 25, and June 1, 2023. Experts in the field will be leading and facilitating each session.

