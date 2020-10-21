Mother and her boyfriend arrested in death of 2-year-old boy

Gideon Barideaux's mother Jennifer and her boyfriend Raymond Garces Jr. were arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence.

KERRVILLE, Texas — The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was killed and her boyfriend have been charged in connection with his death.

Gideon Barideaux's mother Jennifer and her boyfriend Raymond Garces Jr. were arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence, a third degree felony. Authorities say Barideaux said her son fell accidentally, but investigators found his injuries could not have been caused the way she described. He died on August 14.

Investigators said that both Barideaux and Garces both deleted information from their phones related to the investigation. Barideaux is being held in the Bexar County jail on a $15,000 bond, while Garces is being held in Kerr County on a $45,000 bond. They say Barideaux continues to not cooperate with the investigation.