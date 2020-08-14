Kerrville toddler's death ruled a homicide

Police are investigating how the boy was injured. He would have turned 3 later this month.

KERRVILLE, Texas — Police are investigating the death of a toddler that so far has been ruled a homicide.

According to the Medical Examiner's Office, Gideon Barideaux died on August 9. The cause of death is listed as "subdural hemorrhage."

The Kerrville Police Department said officers responded to the 3300 block of Legion Drive August 6, 2020 at 8:55 pm, where EMS was treating a child with injuries. The 2-year-old was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center and then flown Air Medical to San Antonio.

Gideon died three days later on August 9.