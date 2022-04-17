Man shot in parking lot on north side

The victim in his 20s was shot twice near Loop 1604 and U.S. Highway 281, but no arrests have been made.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s was shot twice on the city's north side early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. near U.S. Highway 281 and Loop 1604.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, an argument broke out in the parking lot at the North Pointe strip mall and someone started shooting.

Several shots were fired and the victim was shot twice, officials said. He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition, but at last check, he was in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the suspect.