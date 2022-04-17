Fight at pool party leads to shooting, police say

The 17-year-old girl was shot while sitting in her car, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A pool party ended in violence Saturday night on the north side. A teenager was shot while sitting in her car, police said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, a fight broke out after 9:30 p.m. at the Tuscany Park Apartments in the 1200 block of Patricia Drive, near Wurzbach Road and U.S. 281. and led to the 17-year-old girl being grazed by a bullet.

The teen then drove to a parking lot down the street and called for help. She was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects took off and have not been found, investigators said.