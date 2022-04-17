Fight at pool party leads to shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A pool party ended in violence Saturday night on the north side. A teenager was shot while sitting in her car, police said.
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a fight broke out after 9:30 p.m. at the Tuscany Park Apartments in the 1200 block of Patricia Drive, near Wurzbach Road and U.S. 281. and led to the 17-year-old girl being grazed by a bullet.
The teen then drove to a parking lot down the street and called for help. She was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.
The suspects took off and have not been found, investigators said.
Police are trying to determine if the teen was targeted or if it was a stray bullet that hit her.