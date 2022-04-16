Person shot after fight in Galleria area, HPD says

HOUSTON — A person was shot in the leg after a fight in the Galleria area on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.
Police said they received the call around 6:50 p.m. near the Shake Shack restaurant in The Galleria.
According to HPD, a fight broke out in front of the restaurant before a man pulled out a gun and shot another man in the leg.
The victim has been transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.
Police said they are looking for the suspect, who they believe took off in a grey sedan.
KHOU 11 has reached out to HPD for more details.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.