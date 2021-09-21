Man shot and killed after argument on the southwest side, police say

Emergency crews arrived at an apartment complex on Somerset Road around 10:30 p.m. to find a man had been shot in the parking lot.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed on the city's southwest side late Monday night after police say an argument got out of hand.

The man had been shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim and suspect did know each other.