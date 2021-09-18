SAPD looking for suspect in Saturday gas-station shooting that left 1 woman injured

Authorities say the victim is expected to be OK.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say they are still looking for the suspects involved in a west-side shooting that left a young woman injured Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, two vehicles were at a gas station along 36th Street when a passenger in one of them started arguing with the driver of the other car. One of the cars started driving off, which is when the opposite driver opened fire, hitting a 21-year-old woman in the back seat.

The car with the victim in it drove to a nearby McDonald's, where they eventually called police. The victim is expected to be OK after she was hospitalized.