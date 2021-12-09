SAPD: Police looking for three suspects who shot at them overnight, innocent woman injured

Police did not know if any of the men in the Mercedes were struck by a bullet, but an innocent woman who was sitting in her car was hit in the arm by a stray bullet.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for three men they say shot at them in the parking lot of a bar early Sunday morning.

Just before 2:30 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the BurnHouse Bar located at the 4500 block of North Loop 1604 East to reports of a shooting.

SAPD says that police officers were at another scene when they were told that three men had guns in the back parking lot of the bar.

Officers went to the back parking lot and located three men in a silver Mercedes driving off. At some point, a shot was fired from the Mercedes and officers and a security guard returned fire, police say.

Police did not know if any of the men in the Mercedes were struck by a bullet, but an innocent woman who was sitting in her car was hit in the arm by a stray bullet.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition. It was not clear who's gun the bullet came from/