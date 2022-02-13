Man found dead in parking lot on northwest side

When police arrived on the scene along Loop 410 and Summit Parkway, they found a wrecked vehicle and a male victim who appeared to have been shot to death.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead in his vehicle early Sunday morning near Loop 410 on the northwest side. Police received the call around 2 a.m. for a shooting in progress in the 4900 block of NW Loop 410 for a shooting in progress.

When officers from the San Antonio Police Department arrived on the scene near Summit Parkway, in the parking lot of the Summit shopping center, they found a wrecked vehicle and a male victim who appeared to have been shot to death.

SAPD is asking if anyone has any information on this case or witnessed anything to please contact the SAPD Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7635.