Man shot to death under overpass on southwest side; bullets hit nearby Denny's

SAN ANTONIO — An attack under a highway bridge on the southwest side put the safety of people at a restaurant in danger, police said. Someone shot two men at the intersection of Southwest Military Drive and I-35 late Wednesday night.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, one of the men died. The other man is at University Hospital in critical condition.

Officers said other people sitting inside a nearby restaurant could have been hit.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Witnesses told police a man driving a silver SUV pulled up to the two men under the bridge, got out and they started fighting. At some point, police said, the driver shot at them – though it's unclear whether anyone shot back.

A nearby Denny's was hit by bullets. There were customers inside – including children – but no one was hurt.