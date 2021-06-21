Police: Fight on west side over a woman leads to deadly shooting

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday in the 800 block of Pleasure Park Drive, just south of Highway 151.

SAN ANTONIO — A fight over a woman escalated to a deadly shooting late Sunday night on the west side, police said. There's also a search underway for one suspect.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, two men got into an argument at a home in the 800 block of Pleasure Park Drive around 10 p.m.– then one shot the other in the chest. The Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Curtis Tarnell, 33.

Police said the two men were arguing outside of the home when the incident happened, but don't know what started the argument that ended with the use of a firearm.

They said when they arrived, they found a man shot in the chest and the shooter had fled the scene. Investigators believe the incident began when the ex-boyfriend of the woman showed up at the home where both the woman and her current boyfriend were located. They say the two men got into an argument and at some point the ex-boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the chest before taking off.