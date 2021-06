Police said they have a possible suspect in custody.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead after a shooting near a Motel 6 Saturday night, police said.

At 10:30 p.m. the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting at the 7500 block of Louis Pasteur Drive and Motel 6.

Police said a person was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene, but other information was limited at the time.