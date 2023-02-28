How a soda led to the arrest of an accused serial burglar

SAPD says Nicholas Sarabia was wanted for 11 active warrants, including 9 for burglaries. Police say he left a big clue behind when trying to sell some of the loot.

SAN ANTONIO — The man accused of stealing high end handbags is now in jail, but that’s not the only charge Nicholas Sarabia is facing.

Arrest warrants show Sarabia is connected to at least nine burglaries, preying on small business owners across the city.

Surveillance video shows the moment a crook breaks his way into the Otra Vez Couture Consignment store around 2 a.m. on July 26th of last year.

Olmos Park police say he got away with eight high end handbags, worth an estimated $10,000.

Two days later, the same man, police say, walked into another consignment shop carrying a stolen handbag, he tried to sell.

But the manager at that store had already been tipped off about the handbag heist a few days before at Otra Vez and was on the lookout for the stolen goods.

According to the arrest warrant, the manager saw the man, who police identified as 37-year-old Sarabia throw a can of Sprite into the garbage while in the store. The manager didn't buy the handbag from Sarabia, but he did save that can, according to police, and eventually fingerprints on the can led police to Sarabia.

Then, more evidence started pouring in from at least six other burglaries happening between August and September.

Arrest warrants describe surveillance video that shows a suspect description was a match with Sarabia, down to the same clothing and a tattoo of Benjamin Franklin on his forearm.

Sarabia was arrested on September 23 on a stolen vehicle charge but according to online court records, he was released on bond the same day.

When he was back on the streets, police believe he burglarized two other businesses.

In total, Sarabia is being charged with nine burglaries, hitting one store three times.

Sarabia is also accused of stealing $70,000 worth of collectible comic books and trading cards from another business.

He was finally picked up earlier this month at a northwest side hotel after officers were investigating a stolen car.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sarabia was seen accessing the stolen car, and was caught with two loaded handguns and drugs.

Police said Sarabia had 11 active felony warrants in Bexar County.