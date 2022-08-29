Police looking for man accused of stealing high end purses

Authorities said the man pictured is believed to be responsible for other burglary cases too.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing used high end handbags.

Authorities said the man pictured is believed to be responsible for other burglary cases too involving several consignment shops in San Antonio and surrounding areas including Olmos Park, Castle Hills, and Selma.

"The suspect may have a fresh cut on his left forearm and has a large tattoo of Benjamin Franklin on his right forearm. The suspect is wearing the same Nike Jordans in all Burglary videos," police said.