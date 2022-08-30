Thief targets resale stores for their designer purses

Erin Cutts owns two locations of Clothes Mentor including the spot at Park North Shopping Center. In the video you see the suspect bust his way in with with appears to be a sledgehammer. Cutts said the thief stole several high-end handbags. She isn't alone.



"They take our purses," she said. "It makes us sad too. "I think there is five total locations throughout San Antonio and we have been hit twice here. All resale shops."



Cutts estimates thousands in damages and merchandise taken. She believes this is the same suspect San Antonio Police are wanting to nab.



"They are going for Louis Vuitton, and Gucci's," she said. Any designer handbag."



Cutts said it is disheartening this is happening. She hopes the thief gets caught soon.



"We are resale shops, so it is not like we are raking in the big bucks anyway. "Be nice and stop it."