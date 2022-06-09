High-speed pursuit ends in arrests after crash on the west side, BCSO says

Authorities said the driver and two passengers were arrested without incident, and they were found to be active gang members. They also said narcotics were found.

SAN ANTONIO — A high-speed pursuit ended in west San Antonio with a vehicle crash and several arrests of alleged gang members, authorities said Thursday.

The Bexar County Sherriff's Office said that deputies saw a suspicious vehicle commit multiple traffic infractions while leaving a motel known for criminal activity and drug trafficking, near Enrique M. Barrera Parkway and Highway 90.

BCSO said the driver initially pulled over when they initiated a traffic stop, but accelerated away as deputies walked to the car, beginning the pursuit. They said the pursuit lasted a few minutes on the west side of the city, until the driver crashed into a parked vehicle near the intersection of Joe Blanks and 38th street.

After the crash, authorities say they apprehended the driver and two passengers without incident. BCSO said the driver and at least one passenger were found to be active gang members, and found an active felony warrant out of Florida for aggravated robbery. They added that drugs were found, and narcotics charges will be added to the charges of evading arrest in a vehicle.