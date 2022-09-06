Uvalde CISD to provide update on plans for next school year

The district noted that they will not discuss the investigation into the Robb Elementary shooting.

UVALDE, Texas — On Thursday, parents of Robb Elementary students are expected to get some answers on what the next school year will look like.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District posted a press release on Facebook, saying they are holding the briefing at 9 a.m. in the Uvalde CISD Boardroom.

The conference will "provide a district update on grade level alignment, safety and security, counseling, and upcoming district updates."

They did note that they will not discuss the investigation into the Robb Elementary shooting, or personnel matters.