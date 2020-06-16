'She's a very tough woman' | Victim helped others injured in bar shooting, husband says

Police are still looking for the gunman, who claimed to be a UFC fighter from California.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are still looking for the gunman who shot eight people outside a bar over the weekend. The shooter claimed to be a UFC fighter from California.

A husband of one of the victims, David Taggart, has a message to the shooter.

"This is San Antonio man," he said. "This isn't California. You will get caught."

Taggart said his spouse is one of the eight shot at the north-side bar called: 'REBAR'. The mother, Karla, to his two children is still in the hospital. He said she was there Friday celebrating with friends after they wrapped up nursing school finals. Their night of celebration quickly turned into chaos.

Police said the suspect was denied entry after coming from another nearby bar. He allegedly told the bouncer he was a UFC fighter from California. Police say he went to his car and came back with a long rifle and starting shooting.

"He walked back to his car, pulled out a long rifle, walked back across the street, and he opened fire," McManus told media at the scene on the 8100 block of Broadway, near Loop 410 and U.S. Highway 281 in San Antonio.

Taggert's wife just arrived and was shot in the thigh. He said instead of taking care of herself, his spouse started helping out another victim.

" She is a very tough young woman," he said. Karla was applying pressure to a young lady's back---who was laying next to her---that had been shot in the back. Karla was instructing her friend to put pressure on her own gunshot wound so she could care for the girl."

The other seven victims are expected to survive. Karla, who was also in the Army, will graduate Thursday from nursing school.

An owner of REBAR told KENS 5 first and foremost their hearts go out to the victims that were injured. He said this was not an isolated incident in San Antonio. He asked if anyone with information to contact police

REBAR, which is open, did start a fundraising page for the shooting victims.