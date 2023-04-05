Man sentenced to 70 years in prison for 2019 murder

Authorities said that Brandon Guzman shot and killed 22-year-old Justin Laravie at a west-side apartment.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his early 20s has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for the murder of another man that happened in July of 2019.

The Bexar County Criminal District Attorney's office sent a press release saying that Brandon Guzman was sentenced on Thursday. He'll serve a minimum of 30 years in prison before he's eligible for parole.

Authorities said that Guzman shot and killed 22-year-old Justin Laravie at a west-side apartment in the 500 block of Acme Road around 9:45 a.m. on July 29. He was also charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after police said he shot another man twice.

Authorities said that Guzman began ransacking the apartment after shooting Laravie. After he reportedly shot the other man, he took off. He had prior convictions for the Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and the Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Three aggravated assault cases remain pending.

“Justin Laravie was a young man with his whole life still ahead of him,” said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “In snuffing out Mr. Laravie’s future, Defendant Guzman ruined his own."

